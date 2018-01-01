Nens Roshe Calçat

Les sabatilles Roshe One per a nens estan dissenyades per a qualsevol situació. Són ideals per passar el dia a l'escola o al carrer amb elegància, subjecció i amortiment. Descobreix una gran varietat de colors i estampats per a nois i noies. Vols unes Roshes per a tota la família? Descobreix els models per a home i dona.

Personalitza les teves sabatilles Roshe per a nens amb NIKEiD >>

