{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>tops and t-shirts>kids","pageCount":36,"searchList2":"tops and t-shirts:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":422,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11292263","11351657","11928478","12226360","12511398","12507619","12226198","12245081","12318216","12291272","12245910","11598742"],"name":"Parts superiors i samarretes per a nens. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Completa l'equipament amb les parts superiors i les samarretes Nike per a nen/a perquè aconsegueixin el look més modern de Nike. Descobreix una gran varietat de models, colors i dissenys per a fer esport i per al dia a dia. Les nostres samarretes estan dissenyades per proporcionar un ajust còmode gràcies als teixits i als materials lleugers. Les parts superiors i les samarretes Nike estan disponibles per a nena i nen o explora tota la roba on trobaràs tota la roba i sabatilles Nike per a nen/a.