{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>socks>kids","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"socks:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":59,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11803597","11879127","11803598","11608617","11803599","11790801","11323112","11323106","11597560","11320991","11329589","11525682"],"name":"Mitjons per a nens. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}