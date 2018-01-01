Nens Huarache Calçat

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>huarache","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|collections:huarache","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":5,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11257185","12351951","11505991","11156910","12412197","11085815"],"name":"Sabatilles Huarache per a nens. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
SABATILLES NIKE HUARACHE PER A NENS
Inspirades originalment en les botes d'esquí aquàtic, les sabatilles Huarache no deixaran indiferent a ningú fora de la pista. Les Nike Huarache incorporen una subjecció lleugera amb amortiment, s'ajusten com un guant i presenten un disseny atrevit que les fan ideals per al dia a dia. Descobreix les Huaraches per a nens en una gran varietat de models i colors o fes un cop d'ull a la nostra selecció per a home, dona, nois i noies.
Personalitza les teves sabatilles Huarache per a nens amb NIKEiD >>