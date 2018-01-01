Gorres, viseres i cintes dels cabells

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>accessories and equipment>hats / visors / headbands>kids","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"accessories and equipment:hats / visors / headbands|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31645","facetValueName":"Hats / Visors / Headbands","facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31645","facetValueName":"Hats / Visors / Headbands","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":31,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10033443","10073728","11217422","11315765","11468078","11242398","11468146","11534454","11315764","11805542","12117941","12115407"],"name":"Gorres, barrets i cintes dels cabells per a nens. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31645","facetValueName":"Hats / Visors / Headbands","facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31645","facetValueName":"Hats / Visors / Headbands","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

Gorres, viseres i cintes dels cabells Nens

Nenes Refina 31 Productes Ordena per El més recent El més valorat Preu: alt - baix Preu: baix - alt Aplica (31)