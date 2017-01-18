{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>tops and t-shirts>jerseys>kids","pageCount":9,"searchList2":"tops and t-shirts:jerseys|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":105,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11323114","11597555","11319127","11525686","11323112","11597562","11323106","11329589","11597553","11528993","11528995","11508923"],"name":"Equipacions i samarretes de futbol per a nens. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Tops and T-Shirts","facetValueId":"31632","facetValueName":"Jerseys","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

NENS - EQUIPACIONS I SAMARRETE -S Home

Nens

Nenes Refina 105 Productes Ordena per El més recent El més valorat Preu: alt - baix Preu: baix - alt Aplica (105)