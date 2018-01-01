{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>hoodies and pullovers>kids","pageCount":7,"searchList2":"hoodies and pullovers:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":82,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12219368","12172723","11921582","12254180","12254115","11519948","11924608","11985618","12080799","11949135","11921209","11217205"],"name":"Dessuadores amb i sense caputxa per a nens. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

DESSUADORES AMB I SENSE CAPUTXA PER A NENS Nens

Nenes Refina 82 Productes Ordena per El més recent El més valorat Preu: alt - baix Preu: baix - alt Aplica (82)