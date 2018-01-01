{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>accessories and equipment>bags / backpacks>kids","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"accessories and equipment:bags / backpacks|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":16,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11630247","11934617","11787445","11805520","11802653","11605173","11202858","11202859","11643023","11805517","11934666","11934677"],"name":"Motxilles i bosses per a nens. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

BOSSES I MOTXILLES Home

Nens

Nenes Refina 16 Productes Ordena per El més recent El més valorat Preu: alt - baix Preu: baix - alt Aplica (16)