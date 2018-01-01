Les sabatilles de bàsquet de Nike per a nen/a estan dissenyades per protegir els peus contra els impactes i proporcionar una subjecció ultralleugera. Incorporen una confecció Hyperfuse, Flywire, amortiment Lunarlon i altres tecnologies innovadores per oferir comoditat, amortiment, estabilitat i durabilitat. Descobreix sabatilles de bàsquet per a home i dona.

Personalitza les teves sabatilles de bàsquet amb NIKEiD >>