{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>manchester city>soccer clubs","pageCount":6,"searchList2":"team:manchester city|gated:fan gear:soccer clubs","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10131","facetValueName":"Manchester City","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"15232","facetValueName":"Manchester City","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"15232","facetValueName":"Manchester City","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":66,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11525673","11530593","11543343","11314559","11319107","11329646","11329590","11329591","11329589","11329588","11525670","11525642"],"name":"Equipació, samarreta i pantalons 2017/18 Manchester City. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10131","facetValueName":"Manchester City","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"15232","facetValueName":"Manchester City","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"15232","facetValueName":"Manchester City","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Manchester City
66 Productes