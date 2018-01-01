MAGISTA FUTBOL CALÇAT

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>soccer/football>unstoppable playmaking","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:soccer/football|collections:unstoppable playmaking","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"17956","facetValueName":"Unstoppable Playmaking","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":30,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11984671","11990385","11990386","11993128","11993129","11847297","11990388","11993135","11993132","12007649","11990389","11990391"],"name":"Nike Magista: Obra, Opus, Onda i Orden. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"17956","facetValueName":"Unstoppable Playmaking","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}