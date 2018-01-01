Jordan Roba

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>jordan","pageCount":14,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|brand:jordan","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":168,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11924475","11925001","11924920","12053638","12053639","11924734","11924743","12127251","12127291","11924826","11531535","11947523"],"name":"Roba Jordan. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}