ROBA DE RUNNING

Si vols equipar-te per a una marató o una carrera de fons, dóna una ullada al nostre equipament de marató per a home. Aquesta selecció de parts superiors, pantalons curts, jaquetes i sabatilles que incorporen les tecnologies AeroLoft, AeroSwift i Dri-FIT per ajudar-te a córrer còmodament i sabatilles que han dissenyat i portat els millors corredors de marató té et permetrà donar-ho tot amb elegància.

