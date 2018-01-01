{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>gift guide","pageCount":18,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|gated:store:gift guide","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31599","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31661","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31661","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":212,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12181627","11954605","11949231","10005903","11456177","11988636","11925663","11938195","12060998","11857259","11857252","11974354"],"name":"Regals per a home. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31599","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31661","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31661","facetValueName":"Gift Guide","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
REGALS PER A HOME
212 Productes