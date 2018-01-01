Equipament i accessoris per a home

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>accessories and equipment>cold weather","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|accessories and equipment:|best for:cold weather","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31531","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Best For - Cross Category","facetValueId":"35426","facetValueName":"Cold Weather","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Cross Category","facetValueId":"35426","facetValueName":"Cold Weather","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For","facetValueId":"35426","facetValueName":"Cold Weather","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":13,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10916698","11372901","10883144","10132332","10626626","11526527","11807870","11810108","11810110","11085170","11544493","11762324"],"name":"Home Per al fred Accessoris i equipament. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31531","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Best For - Cross Category","facetValueId":"35426","facetValueName":"Cold Weather","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Cross Category","facetValueId":"35426","facetValueName":"Cold Weather","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For","facetValueId":"35426","facetValueName":"Cold Weather","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

Nike Cushioned Mitjons alts (6 parells) 20 € 2 colors

Nike Dry Cushion Quarter Mitjons d'entrenament (3 parells) 15 € 2 colors

  (1) Nike Alpha Adapt Cross Body Bossa d'esport (petita) 40 € 2 colors

  (3) Nike SFS Responder Motxilla 160 € 2 colors

  (1) Nike SB Fisherman Gorra Knit 20 € 2 colors

Nike Golf Reversible Gorra Knit 28 € 1 color   (1) Nike HyperWarm Field Player Guants de futbol 23 € 1 color Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Guants 23 € 1 color Manchester City FC Stadium Guants 23 € 1 color   (2) Nike Dry Gorra de running de punt 25 € 1 color   (1) Nike SB Fisherman Gorra Knit 20 € 15,97 € 1 color Nike SB Surplus Beanie Gorra Knit 30 € 23,97 € 2 colors

SHOP ALL