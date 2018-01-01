SABATILLES DE LIFESTYLE PER A HOME

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>shoes>lifestyle>high top","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|shoes:|sport:lifestyle|shoe height:high top","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31946","facetValueName":"Lifestyle","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Height","facetValueId":"15199","facetValueName":"High Top","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Height","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"31946","facetValueName":"Lifestyle","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Height","facetValueId":"15199","facetValueName":"High Top","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"31946","facetValueName":"Lifestyle","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Height","facetValueId":"15199","facetValueName":"High Top","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Height","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":28,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11825502","11950059","11827815","11614433","12034662","12277511","12277581","11614876","12124121","10028429","10051558","12483068"],"name":"Home Lifestyle altes Calçat. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31946","facetValueName":"Lifestyle","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Height","facetValueId":"15199","facetValueName":"High Top","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Height","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"31946","facetValueName":"Lifestyle","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Height","facetValueId":"15199","facetValueName":"High Top","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"31946","facetValueName":"Lifestyle","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Height","facetValueId":"15199","facetValueName":"High Top","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Height","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
SABATILLES DE LIFESTYLE PER A HOME
- Tot
- Lifestyle (28)
- Running (0)
- Futbol (56)
- Bàsquet (1)
- Gym i Training (2)
- Skateboard (3)
- Tennis (0)
- Golf (0)
- Atletisme (0)
- Beisbol i softball (0)
- Marxa / caminar (0)
28 Productes