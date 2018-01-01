ROBA, SABATILLES I ACCESSORIS PER A HOME

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>yoga","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:yoga","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"14198","facetValueName":"Yoga","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"14198","facetValueName":"Yoga","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"14198","facetValueName":"Yoga","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":42,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12028737","11857248","11857252","11197616","11197606","10841868","11198731","10723873","11536247","10842614","11505850","11199127"],"name":"Home Ioga Roba. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"14198","facetValueName":"Yoga","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"14198","facetValueName":"Yoga","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"14198","facetValueName":"Yoga","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
ROBA, SABATILLES I ACCESSORIS PER A HOME
42 Productes