Pantalons i malles per a home

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>pants and tights>soccer/football","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|pants and tights:|sport:soccer/football","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":58,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12011249","11188381","11540276","11932131","11599457","11533766","12020356","12016703","12016706","11113029","11653194","11330215"],"name":"Pantalons i malles de futbol per a home. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Pantalons i malles per a home
- Tot
- Compressió i Nike Pro (2)
- Pantalons (47)
- Malles i leggings (0)
- Joggers y pantalones de chándal (15)
58 Productes