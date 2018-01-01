Mitjons per a home

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>socks>no show","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|socks:|sock height:no show","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Socks","facetValueId":"32856","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Socks","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sock Height","facetValueId":"33800","facetValueName":"No Show","facetValueGroupName":"Sock Height","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sock Height","facetValueId":"33800","facetValueName":"No Show","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sock Height","facetValueId":"33800","facetValueName":"No Show","facetValueGroupName":"Sock Height","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":15,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11229894","10953863","11229887","11000145","11933108","11931481","10037902","10037904","10037884","11512714","10065835","11512662"],"name":"Home Curts Mitjons. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Socks","facetValueId":"32856","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Socks","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sock Height","facetValueId":"33800","facetValueName":"No Show","facetValueGroupName":"Sock Height","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sock Height","facetValueId":"33800","facetValueName":"No Show","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sock Height","facetValueId":"33800","facetValueName":"No Show","facetValueGroupName":"Sock Height","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Mitjons per a home
15 Productes