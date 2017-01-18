{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>soccer/football","pageCount":53,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:soccer/football","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":627,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11932517","12011249","12010734","11932537","11317238","11597531","11525671","11314561","11188381","11540276","11932131","11599457"],"name":"Roba de futbol. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}