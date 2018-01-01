Botes de futbol

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>soccer/football>flyknit","pageCount":6,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:soccer/football|shoe technology:flyknit","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"17652","facetValueName":"Flyknit","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":70,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11996555","11996587","11996563","12477618","11996572","11996574","11996561","11996557","11996578","11996585","11996558","11996590"],"name":"Nike Flyknit Futbol Calçat. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"17652","facetValueName":"Flyknit","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}