{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>jackets and vests>fcbarcelona","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"jackets and vests:|gated:store:fcbarcelona","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31599","facetValueName":"FCBarcelona","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Jackets and Vests","facetValueId":"31527","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Jackets and Vests","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31662","facetValueName":"FCBarcelona","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":19,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12016981","12016974","12053884","11534791","11534744","11536552","11599460","11599457","11534419","11534770","11599544","12326521"],"name":"Jaquetes i abrics del FC Barcelona. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31599","facetValueName":"FCBarcelona","facetValueGroupName":"Store","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Jackets and Vests","facetValueId":"31527","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Jackets and Vests","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Store","facetValueId":"31662","facetValueName":"FCBarcelona","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

FC Barcelona Jaquetes i armilles Tot

Jaquetes (19) Refina 19 Productes Ordena per El més recent El més valorat Preu: alt - baix Preu: baix - alt Sexe per a l'equipament per a fans Home Dona NENS NENES

Esport Futbol

Marca Nike

Ajust Estàndard

Color Taronja Blau Vermell Porpra Negre

Eliminar Aplica (19)