TALLES GRANS PER A DONA

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>plus sizes","pageCount":7,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|collections:plus sizes","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30110","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Global Evergreen NV Collections","facetValueId":"35468","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"35468","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":79,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11987979","12210986","11977414","11987926","11998040","12045351","11949951","11993103","11949576","11949581","11990251","12099992"],"name":"Dona Talles grans. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30110","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Global Evergreen NV Collections","facetValueId":"35468","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"35468","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
TALLES GRANS PER A DONA
79 Productes