{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>plus sizes>fit","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|collections:plus sizes|fit:tight","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30110","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31938","facetValueName":"Tight","facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Global Evergreen NV Collections","facetValueId":"35468","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31938","facetValueName":"Tight","facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"35468","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fit","facetValueId":"31938","facetValueName":"Tight","facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":12,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11990221","12010613","12039742","11902859","11871862","11998040","11908080","11969919","11908818","12046603","11807742","11807747"],"name":"Dona Talles grans Mitges. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30110","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31938","facetValueName":"Tight","facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Global Evergreen NV Collections","facetValueId":"35468","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fits","facetValueId":"31938","facetValueName":"Tight","facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"35468","facetValueName":"Plus Sizes","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fit","facetValueId":"31938","facetValueName":"Tight","facetValueGroupName":"Fit","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Dona Talles grans Mitges
12 Productes