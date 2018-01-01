SABATILLES DE COMPETICIÓ PER A DONA

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>shoes>cleats / spikes","pageCount":12,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|shoes:|shoe type:cleats / spikes","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"31991","facetValueName":"Cleats / Spikes","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"31991","facetValueName":"Cleats / Spikes","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"31991","facetValueName":"Cleats / Spikes","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":134,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11996555","12477618","11996587","12477577","11996551","12473815","11596743","11972787","11859122","11972797","11847295","11847306"],"name":"Dona Tacs i claus. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"31991","facetValueName":"Cleats / Spikes","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"31991","facetValueName":"Cleats / Spikes","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoe Type","facetValueId":"31991","facetValueName":"Cleats / Spikes","facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Type","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
SABATILLES DE COMPETICIÓ PER A DONA
- Tot
- Lifestyle (0)
- Running (29)
- Futbol (93)
- Bàsquet (0)
- Gym i Training (0)
- Skateboard (0)
- Tennis (0)
- Golf (6)
- Atletisme (35)
- Ioga (0)
- Dansa (0)
- Spinning (0)
- Marxa / caminar (0)
- Boxa (0)
134 Productes