{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>pants and tights>length","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|pants and tights:|length:capris","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Length","facetValueId":"31910","facetValueName":"Capris","facetValueGroupName":"Length","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Length","facetValueId":"31910","facetValueName":"Capris","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Length","facetValueId":"31910","facetValueName":"Capris","facetValueGroupName":"Length","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":9,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/q11lez07qgyzqtbksed8/0302-emea-nw-iwc-pantstudio.jpg","title":"PANTALONS NIKE STUDIO","subtitle":"Descobreix la col·lecció","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"MÉS INFORMACIÓ","destinationType":"url","destinationId":"https://www.nike.com/nl/en_gb/c/women/pants-tights?ref=intpromo%3DCDP-WOMAN:P1:20180131:WT:SHOPCOLLECTION&intpromo=WLP-WOMAN:P5:20180226:WT:LEARNMORE","colorTheme":"dark","layout":null}],"productIds":["11963169","11007567","11780850","11998040","11969919","11771177","11518115","10862810","11205368"],"name":"Dona Pirates Pantalons i malles. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Length","facetValueId":"31910","facetValueName":"Capris","facetValueGroupName":"Length","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Length","facetValueId":"31910","facetValueName":"Capris","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Length","facetValueId":"31910","facetValueName":"Capris","facetValueGroupName":"Length","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

Nike Epic Lux Pantalons pirata de running - Dona 80 € 1 color Nike Dry Pantalons pirata d'entrenament - Dona 25 € 1 color Nike Pro HyperCool Pantalons pirata d'entrenament - Dona 55 € 3 colors



Nike Pro Pantalons pirata d'entrenament (talla gran) - Dona 35 € 1 color Nike Power Pantalons pirata d'entrenament (talla gran) - Dona 45 € 1 color Nike Pro Pantalons pirata d'entrenament - Dona 35 € 1 color PANTALONS NIKE STUDIO Descobreix la col·lecció MÉS INFORMACIÓ Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Pantalons - Dona 85 € 59,47 € 1 color   (6) Nike Power Speed Pantalons pirata de running - Dona 105 € 73,47 € 1 color Nike Pro Pantalons pirata d'entrenament - Dona 40 € 31,97 € 1 color SHOP ALL