SABATILLES PER AL GIMNÀS PER A DONA

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>shoes>training","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|shoes:|sport:training","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":34,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12114639","11935669","12174493","11257303","11974368","12379311","11935660","10007482","11820411","12494099","11974360","11974369"],"name":"Sabatilles de Gym i Training per a Dona. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
SABATILLES PER AL GIMNÀS PER A DONA
34 Productes