ROBA, ACCESSORIS I BOTES DE FUTBOL PER A DONA

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>soccer/football","pageCount":25,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|sport:soccer/football","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":299,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11996555","11996587","12477618","12477577","11324711","11525469","11597551","11539832","11996563","11996551","11996576","11996572"],"name":"Productes de futbol per a dona. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
ROBA, ACCESSORIS I BOTES DE FUTBOL PER A DONA
299 Productes