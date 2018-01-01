DRI-FIT CONTOUR

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>dri-fit","pageCount":37,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|collections:dri-fit","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":438,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11925539","12188917","12016835","12056972","11963160","12051389","12051916","11766917","11780848","11925509","11520554","11196156"],"name":"Dona Dri-FIT Roba. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
DRI-FIT CONTOUR
438 Productes