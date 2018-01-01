SABATILLES D'INTERIOR PER A DONA

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>shoes>training>studio classes","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|shoes:|sport:training|best for:studio classes","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Womens Training Shoes","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Womens Training Shoes","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":11,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11948074","11935780","11597453","11820394","11956536","11948082","11948075","11820447","11820414","11390638","10308441"],"name":"Sabatilles d'Estudi per a Ioga i Pilates. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Womens Training Shoes","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Womens Training Shoes","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

Nike Zoom Condition TR 2 Premium Sabatilles d'entrenament - Dona 90 € 1 color Nike Free TR 7 Selfie Sabatilles d'entrenament - Dona 100 € 69,97 € 1 color   (21) Nike Free TR7 Sabatilles d'entrenament - Dona 100 € 69,97 € 3 colors



  (2) Nike Free TR Flyknit 2 Sabatilles d'entrenament amb pes corporal - Dona 130 € 90,97 € 5 colors





Nike Free Trainer 7 Premium Sabatilles d'entrenament amb pes corporal - Dona 110 € 76,97 € 2 colors

Nike Zoom Condition TR 2 Sabatilles d'entrenament - Dona 90 € 71,97 € 1 color Nike Zoom Condition TR 2 Sabatilles d'entrenament - Dona 90 € 62,97 € 2 colors

Nike Free TR 7 Reflect Sabatilles d'entrenament - Dona 105 € 73,47 € 1 color   (3) Nike Free TR 7 Metallic Sabatilles d'entrenament - Dona 100 € 69,97 € 1 color   (1) Nike Flex Trainer 7 Sabatilles d'entrenament - Dona 70 € 48,97 € 1 color   (17) Nike Studio Wrap 4 Sabatilles d'entrenament - Dona 60 € 41,97 € 1 color SHOP ALL