SABATILLES D'INTERIOR PER A DONA

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>shoes>training>studio classes","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|shoes:|sport:training|best for:studio classes","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Womens Training Shoes","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Womens Training Shoes","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":11,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11948074","11935780","11597453","11820394","11956536","11948082","11948075","11820447","11820414","11390638","10308441"],"name":"Sabatilles d'Estudi per a Ioga i Pilates. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Womens Training Shoes","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For - Womens Training Shoes","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Best For","facetValueId":"15830","facetValueName":"Studio Classes","facetValueGroupName":"Best For","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
SABATILLES D'INTERIOR PER A DONA
- Tot
- Lifestyle (0)
- Running (0)
- Futbol (0)
- Bàsquet (0)
- Gym i Training (11)
- Skateboard (0)
- Tennis (0)
- Golf (0)
- Atletisme (0)
- Ioga (6)
- Dansa (4)
- Spinning (7)
- Marxa / caminar (6)
- Boxa (0)
11 Productes