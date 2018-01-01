{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>jackets and vests>soccer clubs","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"jackets and vests:|gated:fan gear:soccer clubs","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Jackets and Vests","facetValueId":"31527","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Jackets and Vests","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":57,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11932585","11985687","11621869","11536552","11621873","11599457","11932131","11537906","11541583","11541727","11599466","11541644"],"name":"Clubs de futbol Jaquetes i armilles. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Jackets and Vests","facetValueId":"31527","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Jackets and Vests","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

Tottenham Hotspur FC Authentic Windrunner Jaqueta - Home 80 € 2 colors Tottenham Hotspur FC Authentic N98 Jaqueta esportiva - Home 80 € 1 color Chelsea FC Dri-FIT Squad Xandall de futbol - Nen/a 100 € 2 colors FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad Xandall de futbol - Nen/a 100 € 1 color Chelsea FC Dri-FIT Squad Jaqueta de xandall - Home 65 € 2 colors FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad Xandall de futbol - Home 120 € 1 color Paris Saint-Germain Dri-FIT Squad Xandall de futbol - Home 120 € 2 colors

Paris Saint-Germain Authentic Jaqueta de plomes - Home 180 € 1 color Paris Saint-Germain Authentic N98 Jaqueta esportiva - Home 80 € 1 color Chelsea FC Authentic Windrunner Jaqueta - Dona 80 € 1 color Paris Saint-Germain Dri-FIT Squad Xandall de futbol - Home 120 € 1 color Chelsea FC Jaqueta de futbol - Home 60 € 1 color SHOP ALL