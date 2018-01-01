{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>pants and tights>pants>basketball","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"pants and tights:pants|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31641","facetValueName":"Pants","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":24,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11655102","11520028","11862446","11874864","11874810","11767139","11918864","11658814","11924743","11616568","11814194","12235898"],"name":"Bàsquet Pantalons. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31641","facetValueName":"Pants","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

Bàsquet Pantalons Home

Nens Refina 24 Productes Ordena per El més recent El més valorat Preu: alt - baix Preu: baix - alt Eliminar Aplica (24)