{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>atletico madrid>soccer clubs","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"team:atletico madrid|gated:fan gear:soccer clubs","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10131","facetValueName":"Atletico Madrid","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"15305","facetValueName":"Atletico Madrid","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"15305","facetValueName":"Atletico Madrid","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":29,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11530550","11624951","11384997","11384922","11384921","11384939","11384930","11384924","11599509","11396810","11384944","11599524"],"name":"Equipació, samarreta i pantalons 2016/17 Atlètic de Madrid. Nike.com ES.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10131","facetValueName":"Atletico Madrid","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"15305","facetValueName":"Atletico Madrid","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"15305","facetValueName":"Atletico Madrid","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11958","facetValueName":"Soccer Clubs","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Atlético de Madrid
29 Productes