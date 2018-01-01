Tennis Clothing

97 Items

Sort By



(1)

NikeCourt Rafa

Men's Tennis Jacket

EGP 3,229
4 Colours

NikeCourt AeroReact Rafa

Men's Short-Sleeve Tennis Top

EGP 2,019
3 Colours

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling Advantage

Men's Tennis Polo

EGP 1,749
3 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage

Men's Tennis Polo

EGP 1,479
7 Colours

+ More

NikeCourt Advantage RF

Men's Tennis Polo

EGP 2,019
2 Colours

NikeCourt

Men's Tennis Polo

EGP 1,209
5 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

EGP 1,339
6 Colours

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

EGP 1,749
4 Colours

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

EGP 1,609
6 Colours

+ More

NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam

Women's Tennis Tank Top

EGP 1,079
9 Colours

+ More



(1)

NikeCourt Victory

Women's Tennis Skirt

EGP 1,339
8 Colours

+ More

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tennis Dress

EGP 3,229
2 Colours

TENNIS CLOTHES & APPAREL

Live tennis all day, every day with tennis clothes & apparel from Nike.com. Built for optimum mobility, Nike tennis apparel keeps you comfortable both on and off the court. Shop men's and women's tennis clothing like skirts & dresses, shorts, shirts and more. Finish your look with Nike tennis shoes & gear.

 

Explore NikeCourt, your inside access to all things tennis >>