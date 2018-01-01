Skate Clothing

45 Items

Sort By

Nike SB x Quartersnacks Dri-FIT

Men's Long-Sleeve Skateboarding Top

EGP 1,609
1 Colour

Nike SB Dri-FIT

Men's Long-Sleeve Top

EGP 1,079
3 Colours

Nike SB Dri-FIT

Men's Polo

EGP 1,479
4 Colours

Nike SB Flex

Men's Cargo Trousers

EGP 2,549
1 Colour

Nike SB

Men's T-Shirt

EGP 809
3 Colours

Nike SB x Quartersnacks

Skateboarding

EGP 1,079
1 Colour

Nike SB Flex Everett

Men's Shorts

EGP 1,609
2 Colours

Nike SB Flex Icon

Men's Trousers

EGP 1,749
2 Colours

Nike SB Icon

Men's Long-Sleeve Top

EGP 1,609
4 Colours

Nike SB Icon

Men's Hoodie

EGP 1,749
4 Colours


(2)

Nike SB Icon

Men's Hoodie

EGP 1,749
4 Colours


(1)

Nike SB Logo

Men's T-Shirt

EGP 749
8 Colours

+ More

SKATE CLOTHING

Nike Skateboarding. Respect the past, create the future. Nike SB is a balance of premium style and unmatched innovation. Complete your look with tops, shorts, jackets, hoodies and skate shoes. Shop skate clothing for men and kids.

 

Shop all skateboarding styles >>

 

 