KIDS' T-SHIRTS & TOPS

299 Items

Sort By

★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Top

EGP 369
5 Colours

Inter Milan Warm-Up

Older Kids' Football Warm-Up

EGP 2,409
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' Football Drill Top

EGP 869
3 Colours

2016/17 Spartak Moscow Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

EGP 1,689
1 Colour

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Baby & Toddler Football Kit

EGP 1,809
1 Colour

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Away

Younger Kids' Football Kit

EGP 1,749
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Crest

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

EGP 539
1 Colour

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Away

Baby & Toddler Football Kit

EGP 1,609
1 Colour

2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Home

Baby Football Kit

EGP 1,809
1 Colour

2017/18 Hertha BSC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

EGP 1,879
1 Colour

2017/18 Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

EGP 1,879
1 Colour

2017/18 Werder Bremen Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

EGP 1,879
1 Colour

KIDS' TOPS & T-SHIRTS

Gear up with Nike kids' tops and t-shirts for the latest Nike looks. Shop a number of styles, colours and designs for both athletic and casual wear. Our tops and t-shirts are designed to provide a comfortable fit with the help of light fabrics and materials. Nike kids' tops and t-shirts are available for both girls and boys or browse all Nike kids' clothing and shoes.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>