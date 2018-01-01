0803_B2S_Bags_Backpacks_PWH.jpg

GEAR ON
THE GO Zip it. Pack it. Sling it.
Carry every essential
in style.

KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS

16 Items

Sort By

Nike Elemental

Kids' Backpack

EGP 699
2 Colours

Nike Elemental

Kids' Backpack

EGP 619
9 Colours

+ More

Nike Brasilia Just Do It

Kids' Backpack (Mini)

EGP 499
7 Colours

Nike Graphic

Kids' Gymsack

EGP 299
4 Colours

Nike Gym Club

Kids' Duffel Bag

EGP 699
1 Colour

Nike Vapor Sprint

Kids' Duffel Bag

EGP 869
2 Colours

CR7

Kids' Backpack

EGP 869
1 Colour

Paris Saint-Germain Stadium

Football Backpack

EGP 869
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Medium)

EGP 869
1 Colour
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Small)

EGP 749
4 Colours

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small)

EGP 619
3 Colours

Nike Brasilia

Training Gymsack

EGP 299
2 Colours

KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS

Whether you're carrying books or sports gear, you’ll find what you need with Nike kids' backpacks and bags. Choose from classic backpacks, drawstring bags, duffel bags and more. Our durable bags feature spacious storage, breathable mesh pockets, zip pockets and padded straps for comfortable wear. Some even have wet/dry storage compartments and a water-resistant coating to protect gear from rain. Nike kids' backpacks and bags come in styles for both boys and girls.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>