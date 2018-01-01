Customise med NIKEiD Løb Sko

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>running>customise with nikeid","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:running|custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":23,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12543862","12543290","12546422","12546360","12530317","12501270","12530072","12501405","12515578","12519287","12548629","11863508"],"name":"Skræddersy med NIKEiD Løb Sko. Nike.com DK.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
TILPASSEDE LØBESKO OG TRÆNINGSSKO
Nikes tilpasningsvenlige løbesko byder på et innovativt design og den nyeste teknologi, så du kan yde dit bedste på løbebanen. Vi giver dig mulighed for at designe din egen model, lige efter din løbestil. Find din perfekte Nike-løbesko med vores Find løbesko-funktion, tilpas detaljerne ud fra dine ønsker, og træn til dit næste løb med Nike+ Run Clubs træningsplaner. Se tilpasningsvenlige løbesko til mænd, børn.