{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>basketball>lebron james","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:basketball|athlete:lebron james","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12027","facetValueName":"LeBron James","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12027","facetValueName":"LeBron James","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":39,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11817988","11881492","11815346","11813749","11813887","11813846","12273621","11618020","11813671","11768034","11664571","11809471"],"name":"LeBron James Basketball Tøj. Nike.com DK.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12027","facetValueName":"LeBron James","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetValueGroupName":null,"facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12027","facetValueName":"LeBron James","facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}