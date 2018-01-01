Bukser og tights til drenge

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>pants and tights>soccer/football>cristiano ronaldo","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|pants and tights:|sport:soccer/football|athlete:cristiano ronaldo","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"10023","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetCategory":true},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12964","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12964","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12172963","12102381"],"name":"Drenge Cristiano Ronaldo Fodbold Bukser og tights. Nike.com DK.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"10023","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31528","facetValueName":"","facetCategory":true},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12964","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Athlete","facetName":"Athlete","facetValueId":"12964","facetValueName":"Cristiano Ronaldo","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7 Fodboldbukser til store børn (drenge) kr 330 1 Farve Nike Dri-FIT Academy CR7 Træningsdragt til store børn (drenge) kr 580 1 Farve SHOP ALL