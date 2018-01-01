{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>pants and tights>tights / leggings>kids","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"pants and tights:tights / leggings|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":23,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12226647","12318312","11871410","12403303","12536997","12404843","12536579","12429987","12377181","12536581","12376870","12537404"],"name":"Børn Tights og leggings. Nike.com DK.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Pants and Tights","facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Pants and Tights","facetValueId":"31642","facetValueName":"Tights / Leggings","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
TIGHTS OG LEGGINGS TIL BØRN
Hold dig aktiv eller afslappet med Nikes leggings til børn. Se de seneste modeller, farver og designs. Elastisk stof er designet til at bevæge sig med dine bevægelser, så du får maksimal komfort og bevægelsesfrihed. Shop hele kollektionen af bukser til børn, herunder leggings til piger og bukser til drenge.