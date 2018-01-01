{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>accessories and equipment>bags / backpacks>kids","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"accessories and equipment:bags / backpacks|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":27,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12611096","12235630","12235010","12235112","12117936","12323550","11228909","11598649","11236494","11805518","11236501","11574534"],"name":"Børn Tasker og rygsække. Nike.com DK.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
RYGSÆKKE OG TASKER TIL BØRN
Uanset om du bærer rundt på bøger eller sportsudstyr, opfylder Nikes rygsække og tasker til børn dine behov. Vælg mellem klassiske rygsække, tasker med snoretræk, duffeltasker og meget mere. Vores slidstærke tasker har rummelig opbevaring, åndbare netlommer, lommer med lynlås og polstrede stropper, så de er behagelige at have på. Nogle har endda våd-/tørrum til opbevaring og vandafvisende belægning, som beskytter dit udstyr mod regn. Nikes rygsække og tasker til børn fås i modeller til både drenge og piger.