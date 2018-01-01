Børn Tasker og rygsække

27 Varer

Sortér efter

Nike Elemental

Rygsæk til børn

kr 199,95
2 Farver

Nike Elemental

Rygsæk til børn

kr 229,95
2 Farver

Nike Elemental

Rygsæk til børn

kr 199,95
9 Farver

+ flere

Nike Brasilia Just Do It

Rygsæk (mini) til børn

kr 159,95
7 Farver

Nike Academy Team

Fodboldrygsæk til børn

kr 209,95
1 Farve

Nike

Gymnastikpose til børn

kr 99,95
4 Farver

Nike Brasilia

Gymnastikpose til træning

kr 99,95
2 Farver

Nike Brasilia

Sportstaske (ekstra small)

kr 199,95
3 Farver
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Sportstaske (medium)

kr 279,95
1 Farve

Nike

Fuel Pack med isolering

kr 199,95
1 Farve
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Sportstaske (lille)

kr 239,95
4 Farver
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Nike SB RPM

Skateboardrygsæk

kr 729,95
1 Farve

RYGSÆKKE OG TASKER TIL BØRN

Uanset om du bærer rundt på bøger eller sportsudstyr, opfylder Nikes rygsække og tasker til børn dine behov. Vælg mellem klassiske rygsække, tasker med snoretræk, duffeltasker og meget mere. Vores slidstærke tasker har rummelig opbevaring, åndbare netlommer, lommer med lynlås og polstrede stropper, så de er behagelige at have på. Nogle har endda våd-/tørrum til opbevaring og vandafvisende belægning, som beskytter dit udstyr mod regn. Nikes rygsække og tasker til børn fås i modeller til både drenge og piger.

 

 

Svært at vælge? Et gavekort passer altid >>