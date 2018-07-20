{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids","pageCount":22,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":253,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"35f15e91-e3f9-4149-ac0e-193ee3ffd026","title":"FÅ BØRNENE KLAR HURTIGT OG NEMT.","subtitle":"Nemt på. Nemt af.","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/wuu2zwoxx8n7tvvwnsjg/get-kids-ready-fast-and-easy.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"link","actionText":"SHOP NU","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/pw/kids-easy-on-and-off-shoes/1meZ14c4Zoi3?intpromo=PW-DUAL:P1:20180720:YA:SHOPNOW:EASYONIWC","colorTheme":"dark","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12473586","12452438","12473630","12450568","12447568","12470551","12475148","12470552","11857166","12351782","12376922","12336417"],"name":"Børn Sko. Nike.com DK.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
SKO OG TRÆNINGSSKO TIL BØRN
Find Nike-sko til børn, som er perfekte både på og uden for banen. Vi har modeller til både fodbold, løb, basketball og meget mere. Støvler er velegnede til koldt vejr, mens sandaler hjælper dig med at slappe af på en solskinsdag. Find Nikes jakker til børn til både drenge og piger, eller se Nikes tøj og sko til børn.