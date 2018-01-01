{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>huarache","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|collections:huarache","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":5,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11257185","11505991","11156910","12351951","12412197","11085815"],"name":"Børn Huarache Sko. Nike.com DK.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
NIKE HUARACHE-TRÆNINGSSKO TIL BØRN
Huarache-træningssko til børn er oprindeligt inspireret af vandskistøvler og giver et dristigt udtryk udenfor banen. Nike Huarache har let, stødabsorberende støtte, en handskelignende pasform og et smart design, som gør den perfekt til hverdagsbrug. Shop Huarache til børn fra et bredt udvalg af modeller og farver eller se vores udvalg til mænd, kvinder,drenge og piger.