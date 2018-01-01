Basketballsko

9 Varer

Sortér efter



(1)

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Basketballsko til store børn

kr 980
1 Farve

LeBron Soldier XII

Basketballsko til store børn

kr 900
2 Farver

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Basketballsko til store børn

kr 730
5 Farver

PG 2

Basketballsko til store børn

kr 700
1 Farve

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Sko til store børn (basketball)

kr 530
2 Farver


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Basketballsko til store børn

kr 400
1 Farve


(6)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Basketballsko til små børn

kr 380
2 Farver


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Basketballsko til store børn

kr 1 150 kr 799
1 Farve

Jordan Flight Legend

Sko til store børn

kr 650 kr 449
2 Farver

BASKETBALLSKO TIL BØRN

Nike-basketballsko til børn er designet til at beskytte fødderne mod stød og give ultralet støtte. De har Hyperfuse-konstruktion, Flywire, Lunarlon-stødabsorbering og andre innovative teknologier til komfort, støtte og slidstyrke. Køb basketballsko til mænd og kvinder.

 

Tilpas dine basketballsko med NIKEiD >> 