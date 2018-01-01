BASKETBALLSCHUHE

9 Produkte

(1)

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Basketballschuh für ältere Kinder

120 €
1 Farbe

LeBron Soldier XII

Basketballschuh für ältere Kinder

110 €
2 Farben

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Basketballschuh für ältere Kinder

90 €
5 Farben

PG 2

Basketballschuh für ältere Kinder

85 €
1 Farbe

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Schuh für ältere Kinder (Basketball)

65 €
2 Farben


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Basketballschuh für ältere Kinder

50 €
1 Farbe


(6)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Basketballschuh für jüngere Kinder

45 €
2 Farben


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Basketballschuh für ältere Kinder

140 € 97,97 €
1 Farbe

Jordan Flight Legend

Schuh für ältere Kinder

80 € 55,97 €
2 Farben

BASKETBALLSCHUHE UND SPORTSCHUHE FÜR KINDER

Nike Basketballschuhe für Kinder sorgen für Aufprallschutz und ultraleichten Halt. Die Flywire-Dämpfung bietet dynamische Vielseitigkeit und elektrische Schnelligkeit für Dominanz auf dem Platz. Wenn du auf Tragekomfort und Dämpfung Wert legst, solltest du dir unsere stabilisierenden und strapazierfähigen Schuhe ansehen. Entdecke Basketballschuhe für Herren und Damen.

 

 

Personalisiere deine Basketballschuhe bei NIKEiD >>