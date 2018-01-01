Golf Bekleidung

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>golf","pageCount":12,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:golf","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":136,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12105773","11194724","12248267","11595587","12101353","12023212","12103700","11937191","12167089","12167092","11933902","11994760"],"name":"Golfbekleidung. Nike.com DE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
GOLFBEKLEIDUNG
Nike Golfbekleidung bietet das Maximum an Tragekomfort und Atmungsaktivität auf dem Golfplatz. Egal, ob du Jacken, Hosen, Shorts oder klassische Golfbekleidung suchst, du findest Styles für Herren, Damen oder Kinder und für jedes Spielniveau, vom Anfänger bis zum Fortgeschrittenen. Das schweißableitende Material hält dich bei warmem und kaltem Wetter stets trocken.
