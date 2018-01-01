NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
WHAT IS THE NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY?
Your Nike NBA Connected Jersey gives you next-level access to athletes, exclusive offers and the game you love. To get started, download and open the NikeConnect app. Then, just tap your smartphone on the tag at the bottom of your jersey to unlock:
· NBA highlights
· Exclusive gear
· Epic experiences
· NBA 2K18 boosts, Spotify playlists and more
HOW MUCH EXTRA DOES IT COST?
· You do not need to pay anything extra for the NikeConnect technology.
· The content is the same for Swingman and Authentic versions.
WILL YOUNG ATHLETE NBA JERSEYS HAVE THE NIKECONNECT TECHNOLOGY?
· No. Currently, only the Nike Swingman and Authentic jerseys have the NikeConnect technology.
DOES THE NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY EXPERIENCE WORK WORLDWIDE?
· Yes. This is experience is offered in every jersey sold globally.
WHAT HAPPENS IN THE EXPERIENCE DURING PRE- AND POST- SEASON?
· While the primary experience revolves around Game Days during the regular season, in the Pre- and Post-Season we will offer highlights from the previous season, exclusive Nike athlete content and great offers.
THE JERSEYS ARE POWERED BY NIKECONNECT TECHNOLOGY
WHAT IS THE NIKECONNECT TECHNOLOGY?
· NikeConnect is an enabling technology that powers seamless, personal connections between athletes and their Nike products by unlocking best-in-class services and innovative experiences.
HOW IS NFC USED IN NIKECONNECT?
· For the Nike NBA Connected Jersey, the smartphone running the NikeConnect App powers the NFC tag in the jersey's jock tag (woven label) so the tag can securely send its identifying information to the NikeConnect App.
WHAT IS NFC?
· 'NFC' stands for 'Near Field Communications'. NFC technology enables the wireless transfer of small amounts of data from a passive (battery-less) tag to a powered reader.
WHY DID NIKE CHOOSE NFC OVER OTHER TECHNOLOGIES, LIKE RFID?
· We looked at multiple technologies and based on the costs, durability and use cases, we landed on NFC being the best starting point.
WHAT INFORMATION DOES THE NFC TAG CONTAIN?
· The NFC tag contains it's unique NFC ID and a URL that tells the NikeConnect App how to launch the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience. At the Nike factory, the unique NFC ID is paired to the Product Code, which contains the Jersey Version, Team, Player and Size.
· The NFC tag does NOT contain any information about the consumer.
IS THE NFC TAG DURABLE? CAN I WASH IT?
· We have performed wash and wear tests and have identified ways to integrate adding NFC tags into the manufacturing process with as little change as possible
IS IT OK TO WEAR THROUGH AIRPORT SECURITY/NBA ARENA SECURITY?
· We do not expect any issues with airport security or NBA arena security.
WILL THE NIKE NBA CONNECT JERSEY AID IN BRAND PROTECTION EFFORTS OR COMBAT COUNTERFEITING?
· Use of NFC tags is one way to help authenticate the Nike NBA Connected Jersey.
USING THE NIKECONNECT APP
WHAT IS THE NIKECONNECT APP?
· The NikeConnect App is a lightweight utility app that lets you unlock the exclusive experience that comes with your Nike NBA Connected Jersey. The app activates NFC secure reader mode, allowing you to scan authentic NikeConnect NFC tags.
· The NikeConnect App is required for both iOS and Android.
IS THERE A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE iOS AND ANDROID APPS?
· The content is the same, however there's a slight difference in how it loads:
· The NikeConnect App for Android will launch the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience in a new web browser window;
· The iOS version of the NikeConnect App will launch the experience within the NikeConnect App.
COMPATIBLE DEVICES
WHAT PHONES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH THE NIKECONNECT APP?
· The NikeConnect app is available for both Android and iOS 11 (Android devices with NFC capability running 4.2 or newer; iPhone 7 or newer) globally.
· If you do not see the NikeConnect app in your App Store, it means that your current phone or OS level (or both) are not compatible with the NikeConnect App.
HOW DO I 'TAP IN TO' MY NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY?
· Download and install the NikeConnect App . Proceed to the NFC Scanning screen (App must be opened and foregrounded) . Place your compatible smartphone over the NikeConnect logo on the Nike NBA Connect Jersey, as shown in the looping video in the App. The Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience will be launched automatically.
HOW DO I KNOW WHERE THE NFC ANTENNA IS ON MY PHONE?
· Different phone models have the NFC antenna in different places in the device, so you will need to experiment with which part of the phone you place near the NikeConnect logo.
· In general, the NFC antenna on most iPhone models is near the top edge of the phone.
· In general, the NFC antenna on most Android devices is near the top edge of the phone, though Samsung models typically have the NFC antenna in the centre of the back of the phone.
MY ANDROID PHONE HAS AN NFC READER—WHY DO I NEED THE NIKECONNECT APP?
· The NikeConnect App is a lightweight utility app that lets you unlock the exclusive experience that comes with your Nike NBA Connected Jersey. The NikeConnect App activates NFC secure reader mode, allowing you to scan authentic NikeConnect NFC tags.
CAN I USE THE LINK THAT MY NFC READER APP READ OFF THE NFC TAG?
· No. You need to tap your Nike NBA Connected Jersey with the NikeConnect App open and in the foreground in order to launch the experience.
WHY IS THE ANDROID APP OPENING A WEB BROWSER?
· The Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience is a secure web-based experience that is launching globally. In order to be compatible with the widest number of different phone types, the experience on Android is launched in a native browser window.
GETTING STARTED
WHAT IF I TAP IN TO THE NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY BUT DON’T BUY IT?
· You can tap in to the Nike NBA Connected Jersey without buying it but you will only have full access to the experience until the next Game Day for that team.
WHAT HAPPENS IF MY FRIENDS TAP IN TO MY NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEY?
· Your friends can tap in to your Nike NBA Connected Jersey with their own phones.
· In order to access the full Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience, they'll need to log in or register with their NikePlus profiles.
· They'll have full access to the experience until the next Game Day for that team.
WHAT DO I SEE IF I TAP IN TO DIFFERENT NIKE NBA CONNECTED JERSEYS IN A STORE?
· The Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience is unique to each player and team. If you tap in to different jerseys and are logged in with your NikePlus profile, you'll see the content associated with that player/team for that day.
WHAT HAPPENS TO ALL THE TAP-INS THAT OTHER PEOPLE PERFORMED ON THE JERSEY BEFORE I BOUGHT IT?
· Previous tap-ins for a particular jersey are never exposed to any other user, so as soon as you buy the Nike NBA Connected Jersey, it's all yours. Just log in and begin tapping in on game days.
WHY DO I NEED TO LOG IN WITH MY NIKEPLUS PROFILE?
· Secure access to the NikeConnect platform, via your NikePlus profile, is required in order to understand the association of the NFC ID to the Nike product information.
· Your NikePlus profile is also used to provide curated content, personalised offers and tailored experiences.
WHAT IF I DON’T HAVE A NIKEPLUS PROFILE OR CAN’T REMEMBER MY LOGIN/PASSWORD?
· If you don't have an NikePlus profile, create an account through the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience by tapping 'JOIN NOW' on the login screen.
· If you can’t remember your NikePlus password, enter your email address and tap the ‘Forgotten your password?’ link on the login screen. A password recovery email will be sent to the address associated with that account.
CAN I SIGN IN USING FACEBOOK?
· Yes. Simply tap on the 'LOG IN WITH FACEBOOK' button on the login screen to simplify your login process.
· If this is the first time you have logged in with Facebook or if you do not have a NikePlus profile, you will need to enter your information; on subsequent visits, you can just tap the 'LOG IN WITH FACEBOOK' button.
WHY DO I NEED TO ENTER MY LOCATION?
· Throughout the course of the season, certain Nike or NBA offers will be made available to Nike NBA Connected Jersey users who are located in a certain area. Enter your nearest city to ensure your eligibility for upcoming city-targeted offers.
WHAT TYPES OF MARKETING WILL THE NBA DO IF I TICK THE BOX?
· Please refer to the NBA's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
US ONLY—WHY DOES NIKE NEED TO SEND MY DATA TO THE NBA?
· Nike will share your registration data and connected jersey data with the NBA in order to provide the most personalised experience.
TROUBLESHOOTING
WHAT SHOULD I DO IF THE CONNECTED JERSEY EXPERIENCE DOES NOT MATCH THE JERSEY I AM WEARING?
· Tap your jersey again. If the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience that comes up does not match your player or your team for that jersey, go to Settings > Help and tap the large 'Contact Us' button to speak to a Nike representative.
· The representative will ask you questions about your jersey, so please have it on hand when you call. You will also be asked to read the Jersey ID and Style Code numbers found in the Settings > Profile Settings screen.
WHAT HAPPENS IF MY PLAYER GETS INJURED FOR THE SEASON?
· If your player gets injured, even though he is not playing, you will still have full access to the content of his team.
IF MY PHONE IS HAVING PROBLEMS READING THE NIKECONNECT TAG, WHAT SHOULD I DO?
· If your phone is having difficulty reading the NikeConnect NFC tag:
· Verify that you have a compatible smartphone (see compatibility info)
· Ensure you have the NikeConnect App open and foregrounded
· Make sure that you have experimented with the placement of your phone over the NikeConnect logo on the jersey's jock tag (see NFC antenna placement info)
· Check for any materials or electronic objects that could be interfering with the wireless transfer of data
· Once you’ve tried all of these steps, go to Settings > Help and tap the large 'Contact Us' button to speak to a Nike representative.
WHAT HAPPENS IF MY PLAYER GETS TRADED?
· If your player gets traded to another team, you will still have full access to the content of the team whose jersey you have.
· If you would like to get the latest highlights and offers for your favourite player who was just traded, you'll need to buy his jersey for his new team.
IF I HAVE MULTIPLE JERSEYS, HOW DO I SEE THE DIFFERENT CONNECTED JERSEY EXPERIENCES FOR EACH?
· The Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience is unique to each player and team. If you have more than one jersey, simply tap the jersey whose content you want to access.
ERROR SCREENS
WHY DO I SEE THE 'YOUR SESSION HAS EXPIRED' MESSAGE?
· When you tap in to the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience, you are able to return to that experience without tapping in again—until the next Game Day. At that point, you will need to tap your jersey again, using the NikeConnect App.
WHY DO I SEE THE 'TIME OUT' MESSAGE?
· If you try to access the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience just using a URL, you will be asked to tap your jersey again, using the NikeConnect App.
WHY DO I SEE THE “GET BACK IN THE GAME” MESSAGE?
· The Nike NBA Connected Jersey Experience is designed to be viewed in Portrait mode, so you will see this message if you rotate your phone into Landscape mode.
· You are able to view the Game Recap Videos in Landscape mode from the Expanded View.
BLANK JERSEYS
WHY WAS I ASKED TO PICK A PLAYER WHEN THE EXPERIENCE FIRST LAUNCHED?
· Because of player trades and fluctuations in demand throughout the season, a fair number of jerseys actually leave the main production factory without a name/number assigned. These 'blank jerseys' will have the name/number added later, either at a local factory or even in a retail shop.
· Your 'blank jersey' may not look any different to a 'regular jersey'—unless you choose to customise it with your name, for example.
· But you will need to select which player from that team you'd like to follow in the Nike NBA Connected Jersey experience, which is why you were presented with a list of players from that team.
I MADE A MISTAKE WHEN I PICKED THE PLAYER—HOW CAN I CHANGE THIS?
· If you made a mistake in picking your player for a “blank jersey,” you can still change this by going to Settings > Help > Select a different player and follow the instructions.
WHAT HAPPENS IF I MAKE A CUSTOM JERSEY WITH MY NAME ON IT?
· A custom jersey with your name on it will certainly be a 'blank jersey', so you'll need to follow the player selection process when you first log in.
MY FRIEND WAS ABLE TO CHANGE HIS PLAYER BUT WHY DON’T I SEE THAT SETTING?
· 'Select a different player' is only available to owners of a 'blank jersey'.