CHLAPCI

Jordan „City of Flight“ MA-1

Bunda pro větší děti (chlapce)

135 €
1 Barva

Dres LeBron James All-Star Edition Swingman

Dres pro větší děti Jordan NBA Connected

75 €
11 Barvy

Toronto Raptors Nike Showtime

Bunda NBA pro větší děti (chlapce)

70 €
1 Barva

Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Dres NBA pro větší děti

65 €
6 dostupné

Kobe Bryant City Edition Swingman Jersey (Los Angeles Lakers)

Dres Nike NBA pro větší děti

65 €
6 dostupné

Jordan Wings

Flísové kalhoty pro větší děti (chlapce)

60 €
2 Barvy

Jordan Like Mike

Mikina s kapucí pro větší děti (chlapce)

59 €
1 Barva

Jordan Wings Fleece

Kalhoty pro malé děti (chlapce)

55 €
2 Barvy

Jordan Flight Fleece P-51

Kalhoty pro větší děti (chlapce)

50 €
1 Barva

Air Jordan Fleece

Kalhoty pro větší děti (chlapce)

50 €
1 Barva

Jordan Techno Heather

Mikina s kapucí pro malé děti (chlapce)

50 €
1 Barva

Jordan Flight AJ 11

Flísové kalhoty pro větší děti (chlapce)

50 €
1 Barva

CHLAPECKÉ BASKETBALOVÉ OBLEČENÍ

Hraj stylově v chlapeckém basketbalovém oblečení vybaveném technologií Dri-FIT, která odvádí pot od těla a zajišťuje pocit sucha a pohodlí. Nakupuj naši kolekci basketbalových tílek, triček a kraťasů pro chlapce. Prohlédni si také náš výběr dívčího basketbalového oblečení. Obohať svůj outfit o chlapeckou basketbalovou výstroj a boty Nike.

 

