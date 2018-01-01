{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>nike sportswear","pageCount":28,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|brand:nike sportswear","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":325,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12122386","12122495","12122486","12119217","12100522","12099329","12283982","12136992","12099700","12056278","11947114","12100950"],"name":"NIKE运动服装. 耐克中国官方商城","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Sportswear 服装
Nike Sportswear 系列产品种类丰富。从马甲和夹克到运动裤和短裤，丰富品种任你选择。Sportswear 服装采用 Tech Fleece 面料、Dri-FIT 等先进技术匠心制作。款式齐全，男子、女子、儿童款式任你选择，搭配钟爱的运动鞋款，打造你的专属运动造型。